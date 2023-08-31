Webb City welcomes Carl Junction to town after a close loss to Nixa last week. The Cardinals fell behind 7-0, responded quickly, but never scored again as they fell 14-7.
Carl Junction hung tight with Ozark in the first half before seeing the Tigers pull away for a 42-22 win.
"I wasn't disappointed with our effort. I wasn't disappointed with a lot of our execution," Carl Junction head coach Todd Hafner said about last week. "I thought we were really pretty good on both sides of the ball."
Depth caught up to Carl Junction in the matchup with Ozark as the heat played a factor for multiple players on both sides of the ball throughout the game.
Cardinals head coach Ryan McFarland said he was most impressed with his bunch's ability to possess the ball and work the clock with long drives by picking up 16 first downs in the game. Where Webb City came up short was turning those drives into points.
"We got into the red zone three times and didn't score any points," McFarland said. "That's frustrating as a coaching staff to be able to get the ball in scoring position and not get any points out of it."
In those trips, Webb City missed two field goals. One miss was due to a bad snap, the other was kicked left of the upright. McFarland pointed out if both of those field goals were made, the score could have been 14-13 in their final possession, giving them an opportunity to kick another field goal at the end of the game rather than needing a touchdown.
Webb City won the time of possession battle with 32 minutes to Nixa's 16. The Eagles only ran 42 plays on offense for the entire game.
Now, the two teams will meet and one of them will get the first win of their 2023 season.
Hafner added that three plays really ailed the Bulldogs in the contest. First, a kick return for a touchdown, a pick-6 and a running-into-the-kicker penalty. The first two resulted in two scores and the penalty eventual resulted in another. Carl Junction was set to get the ball back until the penalty and that extended Ozark's drive. The next play was a touchdown for the Tigers.
Against Webb City, Hafner wants to see his bunch compete, have a great attitude and play with more effort while being better on special teams.
A low pad level is a key to Coach Hafner in this game.
"If you watch Webb City on film, their offensive line is going to come off with good pad level and they're going to try and move you off the ball," Hafner said. "If you don't match their pad level, they're just going to drive you off the ball."
McFarland expects to see a big jump in Hafner's offense from last week to this week.
"Typically, when you have a new coaching staff and they're learning a new system, there's a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2," McFarland said.
There will be plenty of running in this matchup as both teams run an option-style offense, just out of different sets.
McFarland will be asking his team to force Carl Junction to throw the ball more than it wants to. Although, look for Webb City to throw the ball more than it did in Game 1. McFarland admitted wishing he had thrown the ball more to take some pressure off the run game against Nixa and looks to use the air attack more this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.