It's not often prep football teams match up on a Thursday night during the regular season.
But due to a shortage of referees in the area, that's exactly what Carl Junction and Webb City will do at 7 p.m. in a Central Ozark Conference matchup at Bulldog Stadium.
Both schools, separated by just eight miles, enter Thursday night's contest on opposite sides of the spectrum.
The Bulldogs, who went 3-7 last year, are coming off a 42-21 victory at Ozark in Week 1. The defending Class 5 state champion Cardinals, meanwhile, look to bounce back following a 42-19 loss to Nixa.
Last week, Carl Junction lit up the scoreboard in the first half against Ozark, scoring four touchdowns en route to the lopsided win.
The Bulldogs netted 386 total yards of offense (253 rushing and 133 passing). Junior quarterback Dexter Merrell had a solid debut behind center, recording three touchdowns (two rushing) while completing 6 of 9 passes for 133 yards and running for 30 yards on seven carries.
Carl Junction's 1-2 punch of junior Johnny Starks and sophomore Tony Stewart added a combined 184 yards on the ground in 19 attempts. Starks scored two TDs while Stewart had one.
Senior Malakhi Moore headlined the Bulldogs' receiving corps, hauling in an 83-yard TD pass from Merrell.
Defensively, Starks led Carl Junction's defense with seven tackles. Senior Ayden Bard and freshman Kade Kelso picked up six stops apiece.
The Cardinals have been no stranger to Week 1 struggles the last three years, falling in season openers twice to Joplin and now Nixa. Of course, Webb City was plagued by untimely penalties (10) and turnovers (two) last week.
But there was a silver lining for the Cardinals. Running backs Omari Jackson and Cole Cavitt proved to be potent in the offensive backfield as they tallied 162 and 88 yards rushing, respectively. Cavitt had a pair of TDs while Jackson reached paydirt once.
Webb City's offensive line also paved the way for 385 yards of total offense. First-year starting quarterback Landon Johnson only put the football in the air seven times (completing two of the passes for 11 yards), but averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 10 attempts with his legs.
It's already well-documented the Cardinals have proven to get better as the year goes along. Take last year for example — Webb City won its last seven games on the way to another state title.
