Webb City football coach John Roderique did notice one thing during practice as the Cardinals prepared for tonight's Class 5 District 6 championship game at Carthage.
"It gets dark early," he quipped.
The game that everyone has anticipated since district assignments were announced in September has finally arrived. And something has to give when the Cardinals (9-1) and Tigers (9-0) clash at 7 at David Haffner Stadium.
One team will lose its streak of district championships. The Cardinals have won 20 consecutive district titles while the Tigers have won six in a row.
And as if the rivalry needed any additional fire, the teams did not get to play earlier this season because COVID-19 issues forced Carthage to cancel the game. Now the game is on with much higher stakes.
"I don't know if it adds anything to it," Roderique said. "We're playing for a district championship, playing for the right to continue to play."
The season statistics are similiar. Both score around 40 points per game while Webb City has allowed 14 points a game, three fewer than Carthage.
Both rely on strong running games, which can lead to big plays in the passing game.
"They are more of a power-run game, power and counter," Roderique said. "They pick and choose their moments. That's why when they do throw it, it's really effective."
Sounds like what other coaches have said about Webb City for years.
"Obviously we both do different things, but there are probably a lot of similarities from that standpoint," Roderique said.
Devrin Weathers, a Kansas State commit, has run for 1,326 yards and 21 touchdowns. Dupree Jackson, who moved into the lineup after Cade Wilson suffered a season-ending injury five games ago, has 638 yards and eight TDs, and quarterback Cole Gayman has 507 yards and eight TDs on the ground and 628 yards and seven scores through the air.
Carthage' has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers with quarterback Patrick Carlton with 1,137 yards and 24 touchdowns and running back Luke Gall with 1,020 yards and 15 TDs. Carlton also has completed almost 75 percent of his passes for 974 yards and seven touchdowns.
"The quarterback has been there for so long," Roderique said. "He's played so much, and with Gall, he's just a tremendous player. He has really good speed, physical. That makes them a pretty good 1-2 punch in the backfield.
"They are a well-oiled machine. They are a really good team offensively that can do a lot of different things. The versatility of their offense with the quarterback and the running back, that gives them so many things to start with. And then you have the power-read, jet-sweep stuff where they can take advantage of you and get the ball to the edge. They've always been good up front, and they are well-coached.
"Defensively, I don't know that we've played anybody who does a better job as far as defending. Their guys are always in the right place at the right time. They defend us as well as anybody. We told our kids every inch on the field, you have to earn against those guys."
Webb City dominated Ozark 49-28 in its first postseason game last week. The Cardinals scored on seven consecutive possessions while building a 49-7 lead, and all seven drives took less than two minutes off the clock.
"I thought all phases we looked really good," Roderique said. "From the first time we played them, I saw a great deal of improvement on how we defended them. Offensively we had one punt on our first series and then we got on a pretty good roll, got some turnovers. Defense gets turnovers and offense capitalizes on them and puts the ball in the end zone. We played really good complimentary offense-defense, and the kicking game was outstanding, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.