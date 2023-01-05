It was something of a timid Webb City boys basketball team that tipped off against Jefferson City on Thursday night.
But the Cardinals were a confident bunch by the time the night was over.
Webb City shook off a 12-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Jefferson City 66-62 in first-round action at Joplin’s Kaminsky Classic, setting up a a semifinal matchup with Poplar Bluff on Friday night.
The Cardinals are seeking a third-straight appearance in the championship game after splitting the last two with Joplin.
“Thing number one, we just started to play with a lot more confidence,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “Early we were a little bit in awe of them, their size. I thought they were flying around to the ball and maybe we were a little hesitant. It led to them getting some early runouts.”
The Cardinals turned it over seven times in the first quarter and found themselves trailing 21-9 in the final minute of the period. They still trailed by double digits midway through the second, too.
But Webb City had cut it to 32-26 by halftime and then scored the first six points of the third to tie it up. Those points kicked off a 13-2 run to open the second half and after Eli Pace made a 3-pointer and Alex Martin added a two, the Cardinals led 39-34 with three minutes left in the third.
The Jays didn’t go down easy, though. They led by a point heading into the fourth, but Martin’s basket at the 7:06 mark made it 47-46 and Webb City never trailed again.
Jefferson City tied it at 57 with 3:28 remaining but then didn’t score again until the final seconds. Webb City’s Barron Duda, Holton Keith, Joe Adams and Martin combined to make seven free throws down the stretch to ice it.
Jays coach Josh Buffington was called for a technical foul with 21 seconds remaining; Adams made one free throw to extend it to 63-57 and then Martin converted a three-point play to make it a nine-point game.
Jefferson City tacked on two free throws and a 3-pointer in the final 13 seconds for the final scores.
“We were able to switch our defense and that kind of keyed things,” Horn said. “Our defense helped us turn into some offense. Our confidence, you could see it slowly start to rise, and they didn’t give up. It’s a work in progress when you’ve got young guys on the floor. You go back and look in early December in the Carthage tournament, it wasn’t a great showing our last two games and we didn’t handle adversity well. Tuesday night, ton of adversity at Mac County, played through it. Tonight dig a big hole to a really good team who’s coming off a big time tournament championship at the Joe Machens Great 8. I’m really proud of how they played and persevered.”
Martin paced the Cardinals with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Duda scored 16, Keith scored 13 and Adams finished with 10. Pace tallied seven assists and two steals.
Jefferson City’s Jordan Martin had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Rowen Buffington scored 13.
The Cardinals won the rebounding battle 38-28 and made 15 of 23 attempts at the free throw line.
Thursday’s win was the sixth in a row for Webb City, which improved to 8-2. The Cardinals will face a 6-4 Poplar Bluff team at 9 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Mules downed Carl Junction 53-45 in other first-round action Thursday.
Jefferson City (7-4) takes on the Carl Junction Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
