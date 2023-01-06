Webb City’s semifinal game against Poplar Bluff didn’t end until nearly 11 p.m. Friday night.
But the Cardinal faithful knew long before then what time they’d be back on Saturday.
Webb City built a 25-point lead in the first half and dispatched the Mules 75-47 in the Kaminsky Classic at Joplin to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship game for the third year in a row.
Ten different Cardinals scored and it seemed Webb City couldn’t miss for most of the night. Holton Keith and Barron Duda combined for 15 points and four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and Webb City shot 55% (28-51) for the game and 53% (9-17) from three.
The Cardinals led 22-13 after a quarter after making 8-of-13 shots and then limited Poplar Bluff to 1 of 11 shooting in the second quarter to lead 42-17 by halftime.
Keith, who paced Webb City with 20 points, scored 10 in the third quarter. Alex Martin followed with 15 total points, Duda had 13 and Omari Jackson scored 11. Martin led the team with nine rebounds, Eli Pace had six assists and Joe Adams had four assists and tied Jackson with three steals.
The Cardinals totaled 18 assists to 13 turnovers and recorded 11 steals. They scored 29 points off 21 Mules turnovers and held Poplar Bluff to 35% (18-51) shooting overall and 28% (5-18) from three-point range.
Now riding a seven-game winning streak, Webb City will take on Francis Howell for the title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals have split championships with Joplin the last two years.
Poplar Bluff, 6-5, will face Joplin for third place at 2 p.m. Gavin Rivers scored 14 for the Mules on Friday and Darius Graham added 13. Torrence Williams had 14 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.