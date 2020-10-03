BRANSON, Mo. — Webb City, ranked No. 2 in Class 5, broke away from a 7-7 halftime tie and decked Branson 35-7 Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference football game at the Pirates’ field.
The Cardinals (5-1, 4-1 COC) scored on their first three possessions of the second half to take control. They took the lead on Devrin Weathers’ 34-yard run with 7:37 left in the third stanza. The Cardinals overcame several penalties before Weathers broke loose for the score.
Dupree Jackson’s four-yard run with 2:02 left in the third quarter extended the Cardinals’ lead to 21-7. Jackson moved into the backfield after starting running back Cade Wilson suffered a leg injury midway through the first quarter.
“A lot of thoughts and prayers for Cade Wilson,” ‘Cardinals coach John Roderique said on his KNEO radio postgame show. “What a warrior that kid has been this year. When you see a teammate (get hurt) like that, it does affect you emotionally.
“We’ve been talking to ‘Pree, ‘You’re going to get more reps. You’re going to get in more.’ That’s the reason with what we saw in the second half, how well he played.”
Webb City scored again six minutes later on Shane Noel’s six-yard plunge with 8:07 left in the game. Jackson added a final touchdown on a five-yard run with 1:39 to play.
After an interception by Treghan Parker ended Branson’s opening series, the Cardinals scored on their first possession to take the lead. Actually, they scored twice on the drive.
On fourth down from the Branson 13-yard line, the Cardinals’ Cameron Clark booted a 30-yard field goal. But the Pirates were flagged for roughing the kicker, giving Webb City a first down at the 6.
Weathers scored on third down from the 5-yard line, and Clark’s PAT made it 7-0 with 7:30 left in the opening quarter.
But the Pirates tied the game less than a minute later on Tristan Pierce’s 71-yard touchdown strike to Brady Blackwell, who entered the game averaging 16 yards per catch.
Branson attempted to catch the Cardinals off guard with an onside kickoff, but Webb City covered the ball. The drive, however, stalled at midfield on a fourth-down quarterback sack.
Branson reached the Webb City 29 on its ensuing drive, but a penalty pushed the ball back to the 34, and Pierce’s fourth-down pass was broken up by Cale Stephens.
“Not a great (first) half for us,” Roderique said. “Our defense played well and got better. We gave up one big play, but other than that we played pretty well. Offensively we didn’t respond really well for whatever reason. I’m proud of the way our guys handled the second half and played the second half.”
After its fifth consecutive victory, the Cardinals are back at home next Friday for homecoming and a showdown against conference-leading Nixa. The Eagles (6-0) won 35-7 Friday night at Ozark.
Webb City35Branson7
