WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a battle of seventh-inning heroics Thursday and the Webb City baseball team won both the battle and the game.
The host Cardinals defeated Republic 3-2 on a walk-off single that scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Tigers scored a run in the top of the seventh to go ahead 2-1.
That set the stage for a two-run walk-off single by Webb City third baseman Kaylor Darnell. His hit drove in his cousin, Cy Darnell, from third base, and Sam Weller from second.
Collin Myers' sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning drove in Wyatt Woods to give Republic the tying run. Then, Devon Hughes singled to center field in the top of the seventh to drive in Connor Sandridge and give the Tigers a short-lived 2-1 lead.
Each team had six hits with Webb City's Drew Vonder Haar and Sandridge getting two apiece.
Landon Fletcher struck out nine batters and walked none in getting the pitching victory.
Webb City (9-6) will host Springfield Hillcrest at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
