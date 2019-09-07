BOLIVAR, Mo. — Haddon Spikereit of Webb City captured the Class 4 boys individual championship, and the Cardinals claimed the girls team title on Saturday in the Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association Invitational.
Spikereit, a senior, won with a time of 16 minutes, 6.77 seconds, and he finished second overall in the field. Spikereit won by 10 seconds over Brady Bauder of Kickapoo and Eros Sustaita of Nixa.
Kickapoo won the team title with 48 points, and Webb City was second with 71. Carthage was fourth in the team standigns with 93, and Joplin took fifth with 124.
The Cardinals had two more top-10 finishers in Joseph Dawson (fifth) and Owen Weller (10th), and Roman Borboa was 22nd.
Micah Bruggeman of Joplin finished seventh in 16:59, and Evan Northcutt was 18th.
For Carthage, Noah Talamantez and Mariques Strickland finished 14th and 15th overall, and Joseph Wyrick was 21st and Malcolm Robertson 23rd.
In the girls division, Webb City topped the team standings with 70, followed by Kickapoo 98, Carthage 126 and Joplin 140.
The Cardinals' Riley Hawkins finished third in 19:50, trailing Klarie Brown of Kickapoo and Alicen Ashley of Nixa. Brown was the girls overall champion in 19:16.
Carthage posted two top-10 finishes as Jenari Lopez was fifth and Jazuri Lopez 10th.
Webb City had five more runners in the top-25 with Hally Philpot 11th, Alexia Jimenez 16th, Mileah Metcalf 17th, Lauren Kuechler 23rd and Alanna Bundy 24th.
Katie Gray was Joplin's top finisher in 15th, and Jennalee Dunn was 18th.
Class 3
Calli Beshore of Nevada and the Carl Junction team turned in first-place performances in the girls race.
The Bulldogs edged Bolivar 48-56 for the team crown. Nevada with fourth with 87, Monett seventh with 167 and East Newton eighth with 191.
Beshore led the field with a time of 20:00.62, winning by 13 seconds over Cora Stimpson of Bolivar.
Alanza Montez was Carl Junction's top runner, taking fourth in 20:48. The Bulldogs' Mayson Montez was sixth, Abbey Goebel 10th, Riley Briggs 15th and Olivia Wallner 16th.
Nevada had three more top-25 runners — Avery Morris 13th, Allie Rains 17th and Brooklyn Kutina-Smith 23rd. Madison Kelley of East Newton was 18th, and Monett's Sadie Camp and Gabriela Zengotita were 23rd and 25th, respectively.
Led by individual winner Jacob Bennion, East Newton took second in the boys race with 33 points, just one more than Bolivar.
Carl Junction took third with 101, and Monett was sixth with 141.
Bennion prevailed with a time of 16:44, beating runner-up Cole Chaffin of Willow Springs by 15 seconds. East Newton's Gage Bergen and Kelton Sorrell finished third and fourth, respectively, and Bolivar runners occupied the next four spots.
Seven more runners finished in the top 25 — East Newton's Garrett Downum (11th) and Marcus Shaeffer (21st), Carl Junction's Dylan Higgins (14th), Logan Carnes (18th) and Kaleb Weibel (25th), Nevada's Kaden Padgett (23rd) and Monett's Jose Salas Esquivel (24th).
Class 2
College Heights Christian junior Grace Bishop took second place in the girls race in 21:02, finishing just under a minute behind winner Alexis Workman of Summit Prep.
In a tight battle for team honors, Fatima and El Dorado Springs both tallied 51 points, and College Heights had 52.
Other top-25 runners for the Cougars were Jaira Glaser eighth, Emily Colin 13th, Avery Parker 22nd, Shelbi Post 23rd and Jayli Johnson 24th.
Caleb Wicklund of College Heights Christian finished ninth in the boys race in 17:53.
Sophomore Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs not only won the class but was the overall winner in 16:00.99.
Class 1
Liberal, with three runners among the top-18, finished second in the boys race with 73 points, three more than Hermitage.
The Bulldogs' Max Dingman came in fifth in 18:37, followed by teammates Bryson Overstreet and Rowdy Myers. Case Hampton was 18th.
Liberal's girls also finished second in the team race with 45 points, trailing Blue Eye (20).
Cailee Lake of Liberal came in fourth place in 22:51 behind three Blue Eye runners. The Bulldogs' Chloe Lake was eighth, Molly Stebbins 13th and Taylor Ray 22nd.
A total of 575 runners finished the races — 344 boys and 231 girls.
