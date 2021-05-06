BRANSON, Mo. — Webb City clipped Joplin by two points, 126-124, for the boys team championship in the Central Ozark Conference track and field meet on Thursday night at Branson.
The Eagles tallied 19 points with a 1-4-5 finish in the 3200 meters, bringing them within four points of the Cardinals going into the 4x400 relay. Joplin needed to finish in at least fifth place to have a chance to catch Webb City, but the Eagles took sixth (3 points) while the Cardinals were eighth.
Webb City won two field events — Mekhi Garrard (triple jump), Grayson Smith (pole vault).
The Cardinals had second places from Luke Brumit (high jump), Pryce Mason (pole vault), Garrard (long jump), James Morgan (110 high hurdles) and the 4x200 relay (Isaiah Brisco, William Wolfe, Mason, Garrard).
Joplin picked up five first places, led by double winner Hobbs Campbell in the 1600 and 3200. Other winners were Donovyn Fowler (long jump), 4x100 relay (Dominick Simmons, Trayshawn Thomas, Luke Vieselmeyer, Fowler) and 4x800 relay (Ashton Ventura, Zaben Barnes, Ryan Byers, Nicholas Horton).
The Eagles had seconds from Fowler (triple jump, 200) and Micah Bruggeman (800).
Carl Junction’s Brendan Jewell won the high jump.
Carthage had first places from Miguel Solano (800) and Caleb Calvin (javelin).
Neosho’s Kaden Cole was second in the 1600 for the Wildcats’ best finish.
The girls title chase wasn’t as close as Nixa prevailed with 147.5.
Webb City and Republic tied for third with 104.
Webb City’s Riley Hawkins won the 1600 and took second in the 3200, and Emily Beres took first in the shot put and second in the discus. The Cardinals’ Haidyn Berry and Dawsyn Decker placed 1-2 in the javelin.
Carl Junction’s Alanza Montez swept the 100 and 300 meters, and she joined Olivia Vediz, Salma Lewis and Shilot Sluder on the winning 4x100 relay team. The Bulldogs’ Emerson Lundien was second in the pole vault.
Jayden Browning of Neosho finished second in the triple jump, and Carthage’s Kenedy Smith was third in the long jump.
Alayna Merriman of Joplin was fourth in the javelin for the Eagles’ best finish.
