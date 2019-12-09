Webb City ends football season with emphatic wins

The 2019 prep football season couldn’t have ended much better for the Webb City Cardinals.
After avenging last year’s season-ending setback to defending state champion Ladue with a convincing 35-0 win in the semifinals at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 30, Webb City hammered Platte County 48-0 in the championship game at Faurot Field this past Friday night.
The pair of emphatic wins over state-ranked opponents by a combined 83-0 put a final exclamation point on another historic season as the Cardinals captured the 15th championship in program history.
Webb City coach John Roderique noted the Cardinals peaked at the end of the season.
“With every year and every team, you have some adversity that you face,” said Roderique, who is now 287-26 at Webb City with 12 championships. “You start at one point, and the goal is to be your best at the end of the year. Each week, we’ve talked about improving and playing our best game. Our kids showed up every day and continued to work. The (title) game was a sign of that.”
Webb City’s seniors were motivated by last year’s disappointing end, Roderique said.
“Yeah, we could have won that game with Ladue last year,” Roderique said. “But when you face adversity, you have to buckle down and go back to work. These guys were motivated by something that happened last year, and they were focused and kept working.”
Roderique noted he’ll always remember this group’s work ethic.
“I appreciate the daily grind of these kids and the way they approached every day,” Roderique said. “We can talk about talent, but it’s just a bunch of guys that show up every day with one common denominator: ... They want to be the best they can be as a football team. I’m sometimes in awe of these kids. I know they’re going to go on and be successful in whatever they do.”
Senior defensive lineman Trenten Thompson noted suiting up for Webb City is something he’ll always cherish.
“It’s been a blessing,” Thompson said. “I moved here my sophomore year, and all I’ve known is brotherhood and leadership. All I can say is thank you to the man to my left (Roderique) and all the coaches.”
STOUT DEFENSE
Platte County was averaging 26 points per game, but the Pirates were unable to reach the end zone against the Cardinals.
Platte County junior quarterback Chris Ruhnke praised Webb City’s defense during Friday night’s postgame news conference.
“They’re good at their assignments,” Ruhnke said. “They were always in the right spots. They were bigger and faster than we’ve seen all year.”
When queried about his team’s defense, Roderique gave credit to defensive coordinator Darrell Hicks.
“Darrell replaced a great defensive coordinator two years ago in Mike Smith, and he’s continued everything that’s been going on here,” Roderique said. “I can’t say enough about the job Darrell has done as D-coordinator. We have a great staff. And your confidence is built through your preparation. All of our coaches do a great job of getting our guys ready to play.”
THIS ‘N' THAT
During Roderique’s 23 years at the helm, the Cardinals have either won a state title or lost to the eventual champion in all but three seasons — 1998, ’99 and 2007.
Webb City is now 15-3 all-time in Show-Me Bowl appearances.
This year’s championship comes 30 years after Jerry Kill’s 1989 squad captured Webb City’s first crown.
Webb City has now won 85 of 101 playoff games, tops in state history.
Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic won the Class 1 championship on Saturday, so the Cardinals and Warriors are once again tied for the most titles in state history with 15 apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.