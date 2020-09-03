It’s been back to the basics this week for the Webb City and Neosho football teams as they prepare for tonight’s 7 o’clock meeting at Cardinal Stadium.
“Our guys have responded well at practices after a disappointing result last week,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We expected to perform better than we did, and we really didn’t have any excuses. So cleaning up the mistakes we had has been the focus. And again, I think our guys have responded well and continue to work hard.”
“It’s been a great week of practice,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said. “We started to focus more this week on conditioning and what we need to do fundamentally. For me as the head coach, it always comes back to that. When things don’t go well, you start back and really have to focus on the fundamentals of the game.”
The Cardinals lost a 41-40 shootout last week at Joplin, dropping their season opener for just the second time in the last 25 years. They lost 24-7 at Carl Junction to start the 2016 campaign.
Webb City also allowed the most points since a 42-35 loss at Springdale Har-Ber in the second game of the 2013 season. They have given up at least 40 points in five games in the last 21 seasons.
“We didn’t tackle very well at all,” Roderique said. “Our tackling was really horrific, really poor. We didn’t make plays. A lot of times, especially against a team like Joplin where they isolate you, it’s one guy against one guy, and you either make a play or you don’t. We didn’t make enough plays, didn’t tackle well enough. That seemed to be the worst thing for us overall.”
The Cardinals had 377 rushing and 410 total yards on offense, led by running back Devrin Weathers (21 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns plus a 98-yard kickoff return), quarterback Cole Gayman (21 for 110, 1 TD) and running back Cade Wilson (16 for 83, 1 TD).
“I thought our offensive line played really well,” Roderique said. “Our quarterback did a good job. I thought we played pretty well offensively for the most part. We had some mistakes.”
Neosho also dropped its season opener 21-0 against Republic. Offensive inconsistency and untimely penalties plagued the Wildcats throughout the night, and in turn, have been the two focal points in the ensuing practice week.
The Wildcats totaled 146 yards with a pair of turnovers. Senior running back Drayke Perry had 15 carries for 63 yards while junior quarterback Evan Haskins, who exited the game early with a knee injury, went 2-for-7 passing for 15 yards.
“We moved the football well at times, but some unforced errors and penalties had us playing behind the chains too often,” Miller said. “We’ve made it a priority to fix those things this week. We just have to continue to work hard, keep focus and get better each week.”
“Neosho is a similar team to what they have been,” Roderique said. They play a physical style, a physical brand. They have a handful of guys who play both ways who are really good players. Kaden Deckard stands out up front as an offensive and defensive lineman. Drayke Perry is an outstanding player. He’s been playing for a while. … They are a team that you have to match their physicality because they are always going to play physical.”
Haskins’ status heading into tonight’s game is questionable, according to Miller. Seniors Racey Shandley and Landon Kivett are listed as potential backup QB options on the Neosho roster.
Tonight marks Neosho’s second straight meeting with a Webb City team that comes off a loss.
“It’s not ideal to play a more-motivated-than-usual Webb City team, but it is what it is,” Miller said. “We just have to worry about us and what we can control. It’s a new week and a new opportunity for us to put the right foot forward.”
Attention fans
The Webb City school district has announced there are no seating limits for tonight’s football game against Neosho.
Fans are required to wear masks when entering and leaving the stadium and when they move around inside the stadium for concessions, restrooms, etc. Social distancing is also encouraged between families.
