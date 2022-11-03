It’s almost like deja vu for the Webb City football team.
At this time last year, the second-seeded Cardinals were 6-3 and fresh off a bye week as they prepared for a semifinal tilt against third-seeded Republic in the Class 5 District 6 tournament.
And even though it’s a new year, Webb City will have the same opponent as it hosts Republic on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Cardinal Stadium.
“We had injuries and a lot of guys out through the first three-fourths of the year,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said. “We’ve lost guys obviously for the season. But right now, we are feeling probably as good as we can. At this point in the season, the kids are really working hard. We had a good bye week. It’s a district tournament and you take it one at a time.”
The two Central Ozark Conference foes met earlier this season in a Week 3 showdown that resulted in a 35-14 win for Webb City on its home turf. Since that loss, Republic has won six of its last seven and even knocked off COC-leading Nixa 36-35 in overtime on the road two weeks ago.
Roderique even labeled the Tigers as “arguably the hottest team in the conference.”
“We feel good about ourselves, but we feel like we might have the toughest road with Republic,” Roderique said. “They’ve had a great season. They had probably the biggest win in our league in beating Nixa two weeks ago. We have our hands full, for sure.”
From a common opponent standpoint, both teams have mirroring results with wins over Branson, Carl Junction, Neosho, Ozark and Willard while suffering setbacks to Carthage and Joplin. The lone blemish is Republic knocked off Nixa and Webb City fell to the Eagles 42-19 all the way back in Week 1.
But the Cardinals (fourth) ultimately finished ahead of the Tigers (fifth) in the conference standings.
Republic, coming off a 52-8 victory over sixth-seeded Parkview in the district quarterfinals, is averaging 38.7 points per game while allowing 29.7 ppg to its opponents.
The Tigers are led by junior quarterback Wyatt Woods. He’s completed 39 of 73 passes for 654 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception while adding 719 yards rushing with 11 scores in 105 carries.
Senior rusher Connor Sandridge has netted 734 yards on the ground with six TDs. Junior James Rexroat leads Republic’s receiving corps with 17 catches for 387 yards with five scores.
Junior linebacker Kendall Curbow leads the Tigers’ defense with 74 tackles. Senior defensive back Cooper Douglas has a team-high 11 tackles for loss.
“They just do things a little bit better,” Roderique said. “They get off the ball a little quicker. They are not a big throwing team, but their quarterback throws the ball better and is probably more accurate with the passes. It seems like they miss less tackles. They are doing everything a little bit better.”
Webb City’s featured offensive weapon has been junior rusher Breckin Galardo. He has 1,071 yards rushing with 14 TDs in 122 carries this season.
Omari Jackson (junior) and Aidan Alberty (senior) have combined for 846 yards on the ground with 10 TDs. The Cardinals have used a stable of quarterbacks this season, but senior Landon Johnson leads the way with 352 yards on the ground with seven scores while completing 35 of 67 passes for 458 yards with three TDs and as many INTs.
Senior William Hayes leads the team with 22 receptions for 288 yards. Christian Brock (junior) and Lucas Ott (senior) have 75 and 73 tackles, respectively.
Senior AJ Bash and Ott each have seven tackles for loss on the season.
As for keys to the game:
“At this point in the season, it always comes down to mental mistakes — whoever makes the least amount of those,” Roderique said. “Obviously, it has a lot to do with turnovers and taking care of the football, field position and whichever team controls the line of scrimmage. It’s probably a broken record, but for me, all those things are even more important this time of the year.”
