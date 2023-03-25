WEBB CITY, Mo. — Third baseman Drew Vonder Haar drove in two of the Webb City baseball team’s four runs Saturday as the Cardinals turned back visiting Nevada 4-1 Saturday.
Vonder Haar went 1-for-3 at the plate, while teammate Landon Johnson went 2-for-3.
Kaylor Darnell struck out eight batters and walked four in giving up all five Nevada hits.
He was relieved by Landon Fletcher in the fifth inning.
The Cardinals (2-2) moved out to a 4-0 lead with two runs in each of the first and third innings. The single run for Nevada (1-1) came in the fifth.
Losing pitcher Kaden Klump drove in the only run for the Tigers.
