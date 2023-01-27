The Webb City girls basketball team fell behind in the first half on Thursday night at Clever and couldn't overcome the early deficit as they fell 43-38.
The Lady Jays opened up a 21-13 halftime lead in a low-scoring battle. The Cardinals tried to get back into it by winning the fourth quarter 12-9. It wasn't enough though as both teams tallied 13 in the third period and Clever led by eight still entering the final frame.
Webb City (12-6) was led by Sami Mancini with 16 points. Mia Robbins also finished in double figures with 12 and one 3-pointer. Clever was paced by Jones with 14 points and a triple of her own. The Jays saw seven different players score.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday at Carthage.
