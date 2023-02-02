The Webb City girls basketball team played in a tight contest with Ozark on Thursday night at Ozark High School. After the game couldn't be decided in regulation, the Cardinals fell 63-58 in overtime.
Webb City (13-7, 3-1 COC) trailed by three at the half. The team came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and scored 25 points in the third period to take a 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ozark (9-9, 2-1 COC) didn't let up as they outpaced the Cardinals 11-6 in the final stanza to force an extra period.
Webb City only managed two overtime points as they fell to the Tigers who tallied seven.
Webb was led by Sami Mancini with 20 points. Izzy Lopez and Kate Brownfield added 15 apiece and both players hit four triples. Jordyn Foley led Ozark with 19 points. Molly Rushing (13), Macey Sult (10) and Alexis Soloman (10) were also in double figures. Rushing hit four 3-pointers and Foley had three from beyond the arc.
The Cardinals are back in action on Monday as they host the Tigers of Willard.
