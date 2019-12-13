ROGERS, Ark. — Webb City failed to score in overtime and lost to Conway (Ark.) 61-55 on Friday night in the boys Arvest Hoopfest.
The Cardinals (1-2) rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit, outscoring Conway 14-9 in the third quarter and 22-21 in the fourth period to tie the game at 55.
However, Conway outscored Webb City 6-0 in the four-minute overtime period.
Mekhi Garrard topped the Cardinals with 25 pointgs, and Nickhai Howard chipped in with 15.
Conway’s Caleb Landon shared game honors with 25 points, Trey Tull and Jayden Williams each had 10.
Webb City finishes tournament play at 4 p.m. today against Russellville (Ark.).
