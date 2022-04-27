WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was an up-and-down and back-and-forth game for most of the game Wednesday night when Webb City and Nixa met for a Central Ozark Conference matchup at Chuck Barnes Field.
It wasn’t easy, but it was certainly packed with entertainment as the Eagles claimed an 11-9 victory over the Cardinals.
“It was a good game with high emotions,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Some of those emotions came from close plays with tough calls for the umpires, timely hits to drive in much-needed runs, a pickle and even some passed balls/wild pitches.
It may have gotten a little crazy to say the least.
“A lot of crazy, not a little,” Nixa coach Logan Hughes said.
Facing a 5-0 hole, Webb City (11-13, 4-3 COC) didn’t lay down and collapse in the second inning against a 23-win Nixa team who currently sits at No. 2 in Class 6.
Instead, the Cardinals rallied back and were ahead 6-5 by the end of the third.
After working through 3 1/3 innings, Kaylor Darnell was pulled when he surrendered a sixth run to Nixa on Wyatt Vincent’s double that drove in Caeden Cloud.
“We did a good job I thought of taking the intensity to their (Webb City’s) pitcher,” Hughes said. “(Darnell’s) got good stuff. I thought we did a good job of attacking and not really worrying about what he was throwing but having a good approach.”
Walker Sweet was able to come in and slam the door on the fourth inning to keep the game tied at six a piece. Sweet struck out the next two batters.
In the home half of the inning, the Cardinals added three more to jump ahead 9-6.
The scoring came after the Eagles grabbed two outs to begin the inning.
Both Cade Wilson and Aiden Brock were plunked by pitches from Nixa’s pitcher Rylan Evans.
Sweet came up next and hit an infield single. Wilson rounded third and was looking towards home before deciding to turn back. Wilson was caught in a pickle between third and home which led to Brock being caught in-between second and third. An errant throw allowed Wilson to cross the plate making the score 7-6 in favor of Webb City.
Brock moved up to third while Sweet scampered into second on the play.
Kolton Eilenstein singled to bring in the two baserunners for the 9-6 lead.
“We’ve got a really experienced team that understands ... staying in the moment,” Hughes said. “Sometimes bad innings happen. ... but our guys do a really good job of just staying in the moment.”
Rylan Evans settled in after hitting two batters and giving up the two-run single as he blanked the Cardinals through the final three frames.
“We did a better job commanding the strike zone later in the game when Rylan (Evans) came in of working down in the zone and working ahead more,” Hughes said. “That changes the game, too, because you see swings that are a little bit more defensive.”
Nixa brought across two more runs in the fifth to get within one, 9-8.
In the top of the sixth, the Eagles opened the inning with three consecutive hits. A single from Sam Russo, double from Rylan Michel, and a single from Jaret Nelson that brought in Russo and Michel to put Nixa on top 10-9.
That would be enough to seal win No. 24 for the Eagles and remain perfect atop the COC at 6-0.
“Well, they’re a good team,” Darnell said. “We had some mistakes on defense that you just can’t do. But like I said: we competed real hard, we were right in the game, just got the short end of the stick at the end of that one.”
The five-run second inning from Nixa saw five hits, three doubles and two singles. The inning was highlighted by Michel’s double over the head of left fielder William Hayes that drove in Wyatt Vincent and Russo. The inning ended when Jaret Nelson singled Michel in but was cut down trying to take second base.
First baseman Kenley Hood cut off the throw home attempting to nab Michel and sent it to second base instead to get Nelson.
This game was far from over, even with an early 5-0 deficit.
Darnell led off the home half of the second with a long at-bat and drew a walk. Eilenstein reached base after hitting a high fly ball into left field that glanced off of Cloud’s glove and onto the outfield grass. The dropped ball put runners on the corner’s with no outs.
Hayes drew a walk to load the bases. Cy Darnell drove in pinch runner Gavin Stowell with a sacrifice fly. The second run came across on a wild pitch making it 5-2 after two.
Webb City got it going again in the third.
There were two outs with runners on first and third for Eilenstein. The senior slapped a single over the shortstop’s head and into left field to make it 5-3. The very next batter, Hayes, hit a hard ground ball right past the third-base bag and all the way to the fence in left field to drive in two runs and wind up with a double.
After the pitching change for Nixa, Eric Fitch tripled into right field to give Webb City a 6-5 lead.
The Eagles were led by Nelson’s 4 for 5 performance with two runs scored and three RBI. Nixa had four batters finish with two hits. Russo, Michel, Tanner Grant, and Cloud all hit safely twice, and joined Nelson with two runs scored a piece.
Those five accounted for 10 of Nixa’s 11 runs.
Evans finished with nearly a perfect final three innings of work only allowing one baserunner during that stretch. The junior hit Webb City’s McQuade Eilenstein to lead off the bottom of the seventh. The hurler tossed a total of 4 1/3 innings and gave up three unearned runs on three hits and struck out two batters.
Gage Chapman closed the game with two scoreless innings of work for the Cardinals surrendering no hits and just two walks while striking out two batters as well.
Fitch and Kolton Eilenstein grabbed two hits apiece to pace Webb City. Eilenstein scored twice and drove in three.
Webb City hosts Marshfield at 10 a.m. Saturday.
