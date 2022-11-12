WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys soccer team came within striking distance of reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history.
But Glendale rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two late goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Webb City in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals, who won their first district title since 1999 last week, finished 13-12 on the season.
“I think we played really well and for the most part, I think we played as well as we could have,” Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. “We executed our game plan the way we wanted to. I’m proud of the guys. They played well today.”
Lincoln Wimmer put Glendale on his back with goals in the 63rd minute and 79th minute to propel the Falcons to the win. Glendale will play East Kansas City at 1:30 p.m. next Friday in the state semifinals at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.
The Cardinals drew first blood in the contest. Alex Flores punched in a goal off a free kick from about 15 yards out in the second minute.
The goal tied Flores with his friend, Tristan Barroeta, who had 29 last year. Flores nearly surpassed his former teammate, but his penalty shot was corralled by the Falcons’ goalie in the 54th minute to keep the score at 1-0.
That shot proved to loom large in the outcome of the game.
“To be honest, I think that was the momentum shift,” Harmon said. “Credit to their keeper. I think that won them the game because the goals they scored weren’t anything fancy. They had some lucky bounces. Their guys capitalized and were able to get on the other end of it. If we bury that, I think it’s game over. Alex couldn’t have put it in a better spot. The kid made a spectacular save.”
However, the silver lining was Flores finished off his prep career with a bang. Not only did he tie his former teammate with 29 goals on the season, but the senior midfielder netted a whopping 10 goals in his final four games.
“He (Flores) was a huge goal scorer threat up front for us,” Harmon said. “He seemed to find a way in big games and pressure situations. With games like this when the season is on the line, he’s able to hit brilliant shots that win and keep us in games. We’re proud of him.”
The Cardinals should return a solid core next season as they graduate just five seniors. Harmon already has his sights aimed high for the year to come.
“We got to be proud of what we accomplished this season,” Harmon said. “We went farther than any other team in the last 23 years. We made history by winning the first district title of this millennium. We have a young squad. We obviously wish we could’ve gone further this year, but we’re proud of our seniors for leading the way. We are excited about our young guys because we look to get back here next year.”
