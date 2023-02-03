OZARK, Mo. — Webb City’s boys basketball team made a run in the fourth quarter Friday after trailing Ozark at halftime and after three quarters but it wasn’t enough, as the host Tigers prevailed 67-66.
The Cardinals, down 27-24 at intermission, fell behind even farther after the third period, 53-46. Webb City rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore Ozark 20-14 but still came up short.
Webb City (15-5) had four players scoring in double figures with Joe Adams leading the way with 17 points. Barron Duda had 14, while Alex Martin and Eli Pace each had 12.
Hudson Roberts led Ozark (8-12) and all scorers with 34 points, while Jace Whatley had 14 and Garrett Ballard 11.
