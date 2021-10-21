ROLLA, Mo. — If Webb City and Rolla matched up 10 times, Bulldogs coach Kenny Hohe is confident the cumulative record would be 5-5.
Both softball powerhouses gave the fans what they paid for and much more in perhaps one of the best games in state tournament history.
“It was just two heavyweights slugging it out inning after inning after inning,” Hohe said.
Webb City played as the home team thanks to the pregame coin flip, but Rolla (30-5) edged the Cardinals 10-9 in an nine-inning instant classic in a Class 4 state quarterfinal showdown on Thursday evening at Bulldog Softball Complex.
“Webb City is much better than their record,” Hohe said. “They have a freshman (Laney Taylor) in the circle and a bunch of seniors behind her. They played a very tough schedule. We played a tough schedule. We just got lucky that we were on the right side of the scoreboard.”
The entire game was about as good as it gets, with tremendous efforts on both sides.
“This was an incredible game,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said.
The Cardinals nearly made a trio of three-run comebacks, but Rolla’s three-run ninth proved to be too much in the end.
Mckenzie McCarter doubled to the right-center field fence to score Sierra Spencer and hand the Bulldogs an 8-7 advantage. Reagan Reedy then laced a triple down the right field line to drive in McCarter as Rolla’s lead swelled to 9-7.
Madison Mace capped the deciding inning for Rolla with an RBI single to left.
But Webb City refused to go down without landing one last haymaker.
After Morgan Brannon led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, Emalee Lamar deposited a two-run shot over the right field fence to trim the deficit down to one for the Cardinals. Lauren Hicks followed with a single and then Ripley Shanks dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Hicks into scoring position.
Rolla pitcher Madison Hamby recorded the second out of the inning with a strikeout of Dawsyn Decker. The Bulldogs then opted to intentionally walk Webb City leadoff hitter Peyton Hawkins, who had two home runs to her credit up to that point.
With runners on second and first with two outs for the Cardinals, Emma Welch popped out to first baseman McCarter as Rolla escaped with the narrowest of victories.
“We were battling back and forth all night,” Hohe said. “It got tight really quick, but we were able to capitalize.”
Webb City, making its second straight state quarterfinal appearance and fourth in seven years, finished 18-13.
After falling in a 3-0 hole early, Webb City answered with four runs in the third, sparked by back-to-back home runs from Hawkins and Welch. The Bulldogs then took a 7-4 advantage after a four-run fourth, but the Cardinals came surging back with three runs over the fourth and sixth innings.
“They never count themselves out and they never gave up,” Friend said. “That’s a huge character trait. This is an incredible group of girls. They have the most determination, character and drive of any group I have ever had. I hate for it to end this way, but I know that they are going to be very successful in life based on the way they not only played, but how they believed in each other.”
Hawkins, a Missouri Southern commit, finished her career with Webb City in the most fitting way possible. She filled up the stat sheet with two long balls, three RBI, three runs scored and three walks.
Seniors Hannah Wells, Kaylyn Gilbert, Brannon, Hicks and Lamar each had two hits apiece.
“I think (our senior class) is going to leave a legacy of you should never count a team out,” Friend said. “They always worked hard and believed in each other until the very end of every single game. The underclassmen look up to these nine seniors. I truly believe all of our underclassmen have learned how to be determined and how you should carry yourself on the field.”
The Cardinals put together 14 hits against Hamby, who finished with seven strikeouts. She allowed eight runs.
Rolla totaled 15 hits and was paced by designated player Jessica Mace. She went 2 for 3 with three driven in, including a two-run shot in the second inning.
There were six total long balls hit in the contest. The Bulldogs' Keira Chrisco had the other, a solo homer in the third.
With the win, Rolla advances to its first Final Four in program history. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Incarnate Word-Warrenton on Oct. 28 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
“We are excited to be in the Final Four,” Hohe said. “We tip our cap to Webb City. We wish them the best of luck. Now, we’re just hoping we are lucky enough to get two more wins.”
