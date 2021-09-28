WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Willard on Tuesday inside the Cardinal Dome.
The Tigers defeated the Cardinals by individual set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-18.
Leading Webb City (12-7-1) was Aubree Lassister and Kate Brownfield, who slammed eight kills apiece. Kearston Galardo, Kenzie Storm and Brenda Lawrence chipped in five kills each.
Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 24 assists, while Brownfield led the defense with 10 digs.
Webb City hosts Branson at 7 p.m. Thursday.
