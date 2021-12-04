CARTHAGE, Mo. — Caylan Koons accounted for nearly half of Springdale Har-Ber's offensive production as the Wildcats defeated Carthage 70-31 in the third-place game of the Carthage girls tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Koons scored a game-high 35 points to pace Har-Ber. She also finished with four triples from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats took a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and then 34-22 at the break. Har-Ber pulled away with a 31-7 third quarter against the Cardinals to build a sizable advantage.
Austyn Mickey, Ripley Shanks and Josie Spikereit had six points apiece to lead Webb City.
The Cardinals play at Miller at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
