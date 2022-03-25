SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a battle of state-ranked teams, the Webb City baseball team fell to Kickapoo 8-2 in the opener of the Willard Leadoff Classic on Friday evening.
Webb City, ranked No. 5 in Class 5, played at Kickapoo High School in the first game of the tourney. The Chiefs (3-0) are ranked No. 7 in Class 6.
Kickapoo was buoyed by a pair of four-run innings in the third and fourth frames to build separation from the Cardinals.
3-hole hitter Noah Wilkinson got the scoring started with an RBI single, while Wilkinson and Cole Murrell scored on wild pitches to push the Chiefs advantage to 3-0.
Brian Wamsher capped the inning with an RBI double to center field.
In the top of the fourth, Webb City trimmed the deficit to 4-1 after William Hayes brought Jeremiah Leaming home on an RBI double.
However, Kickapoo broke the game open in the bottom half of the inning. Anderson Underwood extended the lead to 5-1 with an RBI single and Murrell blasted a three-run home run to right as the advantage ballooned to seven.
The Cardinal final score of the game came via an RBI one-bagger from Kaylor Darnell in the fifth.
Getting the start and picking up the win for Kickapoo, Brian Wamsher pitched five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits. He struck out three batters and issued one free pass.
Rylan Smith worked the final two innings in relief. The Chiefs tallied seven hits.
For Webb City, Eric Fitch surrendered four runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. He walked five batters and notched one punchout.
Gage Chapman accounted for the final 3 1/3 innings of relief. He gave up four runs on three hits.
The Cardinals (0-3) finished with seven hits.
Webb City has a busy day on Saturday, playing Lebanon at 12:30 p.m. in Willard. The Cardinals conclude play against Marquette at 5:30 back at Kickapoo.
