Webb City and Nixa both scored touchdowns on their opening drives of the game.
The Eagles added one more score and that was it as the Cardinals fell 14-7 on Friday night at Nixa.
"Our defense played extremely hard," Webb City head coach Ryan McFarland said. "They flew around to the ball. This was coach (Aaron) David and (Trey) Derryberry's first Friday night as defensive coordinators. Aaron's dad was the defensive coordinator when I played and Aaron and I played together and then Trey has been a part of this program for a long time.
"If you would have told anyone in the area that we would hold Nixa to 14 points, no one would have believed you."
McFarland expressed his confidence and happiness after the staff's first game together.
"Of course you want to win every ballgame but the kids played hard and we executed well at times," McFarland said. "I think we had 15 first downs, we just couldn't quite get into the end zone. You can't fault the kids."
Nixa took the lead when Spencer Ward ran the fourth play of a 78-yard drive into the end zone. The Eagles missed the point-after attempt keeping the score at 6-0.
Webb City grabbed its first and only lead of the game on a Breckin Galardo touchdown run to cap off a 5:27 drive that took 10 plays to go 64 yards. The PAT made it 7-6.
McFarland added that both defenses were impressive to have limited the scoring to just one touchdown after that fast start.
Midway through the second quarter, Nixa took the lead back and never looked back as Nate Uber connected with Rylan Michel from 31 yards out. Ward ran the two-point conversion in.
Ward led Nixa with 11 tackles and added 95 rushing yards and a touchdown. Malachi Rider led the Nixa Eagles with 118 yards on the ground. Uber finished 4 of 7 for 66 yards and a score.
Gabe Johnson led the Cardinals with 75 yards on 20 carries while Galardo added 73 yards on 19 attempts. Johnson played under center tonight along with Braden McKee. Johnson was 2 for 2 on pass attempts for 21 yards. McKee finished 3 for 5 for 38 yards.
"We rotated two guys in at quarterback tonight so we will go back and evaluate both of them and see what we need to fix for next week," McFarland said. "We will evaluate the offense as a whole, really."
Webb City will host Carl Junction next Friday as both teams look for their first win this season.
"There were three plays on defense where we weren't doing what we should have been," McFarland said. "I know when we go back and look at tape that will be a big part of why Nixa did what they did. We will need to fix those minor things."
