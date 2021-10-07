NIXA, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Nixa on Thursday night.
The Cardinals (10-6) fell by individual set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-11.
Brenda Lawrence slammed seven kills to pace Webb City, while Kate Brownfield added six.
Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 16 assists, and Jenna Noel and Sophia Crane each had five digs.
Webb City competes in the Lori Endicott Tournament in Willard on Saturday.
