NIXA, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Nixa on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (10-6) fell by individual set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-11.

Brenda Lawrence slammed seven kills to pace Webb City, while Kate Brownfield added six.

Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 16 assists, and Jenna Noel and Sophia Crane each had five digs.

Webb City competes in the Lori Endicott Tournament in Willard on Saturday.

