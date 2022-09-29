WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's volleyball team fell to Nixa 3-0 Thursday night in a matchup of undefeated Central Ozark Conference foes inside the Cardinal Dome.
Individual set scores were 25-23, 14-25, 16-25 and 23-25.
The Eagles improved to 14-3 and 6-0 in the COC, while the Cardinals slipped to 20-3-1 and 3-1 in the league.
Aubree Lassiter led Webb City with 10 kills. Brenda Lawrence and and Kate Brownfield each had nine kills, while Jaeli Rutledge contributed eight kills.
Kya Sanborn handed out a team-high 30 assists. Sophia Crane led the defense with 21 digs.
The Cardinals host Neosho on Tuesday.
