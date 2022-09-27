OZARK, Mo. — The Webb City softball team suffered a 9-0 setback to Ozark Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Webb City slipped to 12-13 overall.
Ozark, tallying 11 hits in the contest, scored two runs in the third, one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and sixth innings.
Laney Taylor suffered the loss for the Cardinals. She worked four innings and allowed three runs (no earned) on four hits.
Liz Rhuems, Kenzie Wynn and Jensyn Pickett accounted for Webb City's lone hits.
The Cardinals host Branson on Thursday.
