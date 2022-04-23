ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Webb City baseball team suffered a pair of setbacks by scores of 4-1 to Rock Bridge and 4-2 to Francis Howell North on Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.
The Cardinals slip to 10-12 overall on the season.
Against the Bruins,Ky Darnell got the Cardinals on the board first after he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first.
But Dane Gray scored on a fielding error for Rock Bridge to tie the game in the third. Then in the fourth, Justus Poppa was plunked with the bases loaded as the Bruins took a 2-1 lead.
Kaiden Stoffer then added a two-run shot to account for Rock Bridge’s final scoring in the fifth.
Ty Thompson picked up the victory after striking out nine batters over five one-hit frames in relief for the Bruins. Jake Hawkins got the start and allowed one run on three hits in the first two innings.
Rock Bridge amassed six hits. Austin Stewart led the way by going 2 for 4 with a run scored.
A State Fair Community College signee, Eric Fitch took the loss for Webb City. He surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits through 3 2/3 innings of work.
Cy Darnell, Kenley Hood, Jeremiah Leaming and Aidan Brock had the Cardinals four hits.
In game two, Webb City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first.
Jeremiah Leaming got the Cardinals on the board with an RBI triple, while he later came across on a bases loaded walk.
In the third inning, Brett Norfleet slugged a solo shot to trim the deficit to 2-1 for Howell North. The Vikings took a one-run lead when Aden Johnson and Donald McCutcheon came across on a fielding error in the fifth.
Tytus Cissell accounted for Howell North’s final scoring, coming home on a bunt in the sixth.
Andrew Brakensiek notched the win for the Vikings. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out six, allowing two runs on five hits.
Caleb Miller and McCutcheon led the way with two hits apiece for Howell North.
A Highland Community College signee, Gavin Stowell suffered the loss for the Cardinals. He permitted four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking three.
Webb City returns to Central Ozark Conference play as it hosts Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
