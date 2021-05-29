WEBB CITY, Mo. — With a spot in the Final Four on the line, Union scored three goals in the first and second halves to top Webb City 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium in a Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup.
The Cardinals (22-4), making their first quarterfinal appearance in program history, saw their unprecedented season comes to a close. Webb City graduates 10 seniors — Melia Blair, Mileah Metcalf, Sage Cranford, Velissia Perez, Chloe Johnston, Rylie Huff, Milca Rebolledo, Haven Stanley, Aubrey Hardy and Brianna Batson.
“If you look at the entire season in perspective and take this day out of the equation, they have a lot to be proud of,” Cardinals coach Nick Harmon said. “With it being such a historic season and so many records broken, I think they made it mean something to wear that uniform.
“The seniors throughout the season and in the postseason have led from the get-go. They have been team players, coachable. They have been encouraging to other players. They are the reason for our success.”
Had it not been for COVID-19, Union (24-2) and its senior class would be making their fourth consecutive appearance in the Final Four. The LadyCats play Fort Zumwalt South at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 3 semifinals in Fenton.
“This is obviously more than you ask for at the beginning of the season,” Union coach Matt Fennessey said. “You want your team to play well and put themselves in a position to win in the postseason. To be back in the Final Four, it’s an amazing feeling, especially for this group of seniors with last year being taken away from them. They could be going back for a fourth year in a row. Our kids played well.
“Hats off to Webb City. They played great. We are definitely excited to be going back to state and playing on our side of the state.”
Union controlled the pace of play for the majority of the contest with shots aplenty from the onset.
The LadyCats struck first when Mia Smith found the back of the net in the 15th minute, blasting a kick from 15 yards out. Webb City nearly tied the game in the 22nd minute when Melia Blair missed just high on a penalty kick.
Union went into halftime with a 3-0 lead when Maliyah Minor and Emily Gaebe tallied goals in the 35th and 38th minute, respectively.
“I felt like both teams were pretty hot right off the start,” Fennessey said. “I feel like we were giving ourselves chances. Webb City had a nice little counter attack. If we gave them enough of an opportunity, they could have scored a goal. The PK they put over helps out a lot because we go back and we score. Early on, I felt like we had the majority of the play and we were able to dominate.”
Gaebe (51st minute), Minor (67th) and Sophie Eagan (76th) accounted for the LadyCats' scoring in the second half. Webb City got on the board when Anea Bemo found the back of the net in the waning minutes.
“I think their aggression and pace of play was hard to handle, being against the wind early on,” Harmon said. “You have to give credit where credit is due. They are a good team. They were better than us today. There’s no shame in that.”
Harmon said he will have a lot to remember from this group, even the fun, goofy times they had.
“They would tease each other, tease the coaches,” Harmon said. “But when it came time to play, they worked and practiced hard. I’ll remember the way they carried themselves and how they approached the game. They were a lot of fun to coach.
“I don’t know if there is a way to put into words what they accomplished for the community. All of the records they have broken and the accomplishments they have made … They have pushed this program to new heights.”
