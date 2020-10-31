SPRINGFIELD, Mo — It was everything you expect a state championship game to be and more.
Timely, clutch hitting. Lockdown pitching with runners in scoring position, and game-saving defensive plays.
But No. 1 state-ranked Webb City fell just short of its first state title in 13 years despite a valiant effort. In an extra-inning thriller, Webster Groves claimed the Class 4 state championship with a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals on Friday morning at Killian Softball Complex.
Webb City, which was making its first appearance in a state championship game since 2013, concluded with a 27-6 record.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “They fight until the end in every single game. Nothing was different today. I’m extremely proud of this team. They have so much drive and team chemistry. There is character among every single player. That’s what carried us throughout this season, and they never gave up.
“They didn’t today, either.”
And there’s no need for the Cardinals to hang their head, according to team captain and senior leader Haidyn Berry.
“When I was a little girl, I always wanted to play here and even though we didn’t pull out the win, it’s a dream come true just to get here and share this with so many of these girls,” Berry said. “I’m going to remember the girls as some of the best teammates ever. Coaches were awesome and the overall ball club. The community coming out and supporting us just means everything to me.”
In a game that went down to the final strike, Webb City trailed the Statesmen the majority of the game.
The Cardinals. trailing 2-1, came oh so close to tying the game in the sixth. With runners at third and first with two outs, Webb City’s designated player Hannah Wells hit a line drive to right-field center that was slicing, but Webster Groves center fielder Alyssa Moran made a phenomenal diving catch to take away the tying run.
“That was a game-changer right there,” Friend said. “She made a fantastic catch. That was a fantastic play by their center fielder.”
The Statesmen added an insurance tally in the seventh when Hannah Jansen collected an RBI single to score Moran from second.
That gave Webster Groves a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
But with the state title on the line, the Cardinals did not back down, receiving a contribution from an unlikely hero. After Shea’lee Key led off the inning with a single, No. 9-hole hitter Brianna Batson stepped up to the plate and came up with a hit that Webb City fans will arguably be talking about years from now.
Batson hammered a fastball from Madelyn Buske over the left-field wall for a two-run home run to tie the game and force extra innings.
“That was fantastic to see one of our seniors come through,” Friend said. “She had been struggling a little bit lately. I knew she had it in her. She was so determined up there.”
However, momentum quickly shifted back to Webster Groves after a two-out single by Carissa Castro in the top of the eighth. Taylor Knapp and Ava Fitzgibbon followed with clutch RBI doubles to give the Statesmen a 5-3 advantage.
Webb City didn’t go away easy in the bottom half of the eighth, though.
Cleanup hitter Alyssa Jennings laced a double into right field to get things started, and catcher Kaylyn Gilbert reached first base on a walk.
“I told the girls awhile back ‘We want to be here and we want to win,’ “ Berry said. “That is one thing about this ball club is that we don’t stop. That’s why we come out and play the game.”
And then Wells cut into the deficit with an RBI single to make it 5-4. But Buske settled down, forcing Key and Batson to pop out for the game’s final two outs, securing the state title for Webster Groves in its first championship game appearance.
Even though Webb City came out on the wrong end, Berry is proud of what the team accomplished in what was a historic season.
“This team is a bunch of go-getters,” Berry said. “They are going to give it all they have everytime they step on the field. That’s a good thing to have. It makes us better physically and mentally. We grew from the first time at practice on August 10. We went out with a bang, and that’s what we did. We fought our hardest.”
Buske (12-1) was the winning pitcher after allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits. She struck out 12 batters and walked four.
“She had really good command of her pitches,” Friend said. “We struggled there at the beginning, but then made adjustments. We made good contact later in the game but just fell short.”
Webster Groves (16-2) tallied 12 hits, including two apiece from Moran, Jansen, Fitzgibbon and Kelly Collins. Jansen finished with a game-high three RBI.
Berry finished her remarkable career at Webb City with an impressive 25-6 record in 2020. The right-hander gave up five earned runs against the Statesmen, but stgruck out eight batters and walked only one.
The Cardinals amassed eight hits, including two-hit games from Key and Emma Welch.
“I told the girls they have nothing to hang their heads about for getting second in state,” Friend said. “They were thrilled to be here. They wanted to go and win it, of course. It just didn’t go that way.”
