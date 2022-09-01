CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Webb City senior Dante Washington scored three different ways in Thursday night’s dominating Cardinals bounce-back win over Carl Junction.
Washington scored touchdowns on an 83-yard punt return and a 37-yard run, and he kicked three extra points in Webb City’s 47-7 win over the Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium in a game that was rescheduled to Thursday because of a shortage of referees in the area.
Webb City coach John Roderique said one of the lessons from last Friday’s 42-19 home loss to Nixa was that Washington needed to be more involved in the game.
“Dante, he’s just a dynamic guy, that was the biggest takeaway from last week, we’ve got to get him the ball more in whatever situation we can,” Roderique said. “The punt return game, kick return game, those are special places where he can do things.”
The Cardinals got off to a hot start in the game, taking advantage of a Bulldog fumble to score their first touchdown and a shanked punt to score their second touchdown and hold a 12-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Webb City quarterback Landon Johnson ran the ball in from 26 yards out on fourth down and five yards to score the first touchdown of the game.
After Carl Junction shanked a punt that went from their own nine yard line to their own seven yard line, the Cardinals Omari Jackson covered that seven yards in two plays to score with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
“The start was what we would want and obviously not what they would want,” Roderique said. “The score was probably not indicative of the two teams that played here, but I think it was all about us getting out quick and getting some positive things going.”
The Bulldogs looked like they were getting things together on offense but an interception of Carl Junction’s Dexter Merrell by Webb City’s Kaylor Darnell stopped that drive.
The Bulldog defense stiffened forcing the Cardinals to punt, and the Bulldogs started driving once again. This drive also stalled after gaining about 20 yards, and Bulldog Xavier Perkins kicked a booming punt that drove Webb City’s Washington back to the Bulldog 17 yard line.
But Washington managed to weave through Carl Junction’s coverage and ran 83 yards for the score and the 20-0 lead after Jackson’s two-point conversion.
Washington scored again, this time taking the direct snap and running up the middle for 37 yards and kicking the extra point to put the Cardinals up 27-0 with 7:13 left in the second quarter.
The two teams traded possessions until the 1:20 mark of the second quarter when Cole Cavitt capped a six-play, 84-yard drive with a 21-yard run and a 34-0 halftime lead after the Washington extra point.
The Cardinals took their first possession of the second half six plays and 78 yards, capped by Aiden Alberty’s 30-yard touchdown run for the 40-0 lead.
The Cardinals Breckin Galardo scored on a five yard pitch play and the Washington extra point made the score 47-0 with 7:07 left in the game.
Carl Junction avoided the shutout with an 80-yard drive that was capped a 17-yard touchdown run by the Bulldogs’ Tony Stewart. A Perkins extra point kick accounted for the final score.
Webb City outgained Carl Junction 327-190 in yardage.
Johnson completed 3 of 6 passes for 52 yards and ran for 65 yards on four carries and a score. Aidan Alberty added 51 yards on the ground in nine attempts with a TD, while Cavitt rushed for 38 yards in five attempts.
Washington returned three punts for 151 yards. He rushed two times for 34 yards and caught one pass for 35 yards.
Six different Cardinals scored a touchdown in Thursday night’s game.
For the Bulldogs, Stewart rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries with one TD. Quarterback Dexter Merrell completed 7 of 20 passes for 97 yards, but threw three interceptions.
Malakhi Moore had one catch for 41 yards through the air.
Webb City plays host to Republic next Friday while Carl Junction goes to Neosho.
