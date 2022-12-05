To simply say it’s the end of an era would be an understatement.
John Roderique, who guided the Webb City football team to 13 state championships and one of the greatest coaches in Missouri history, announced on Monday that the 2022 season will be his last. He’s retiring at the end of the school year.
“I’m excited (and a little sad) to announce my retirement at the end of this school year,” Roderique said in a release from the school. “I have loved my role as the head football coach and Athletic Director at Webb City High School and will cherish the friendships and memories. From the bottom of my heart – thank you all.”
Roderique, a Webb City High School graduate, took over as head coach before the 1997 season and promptly went 14-0 and won his first championship. He followed that up with titles in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021.
In his 26 years as head coach, he compiled a record of 315 wins and just 34 losses. The Cardinals went to the playoffs 23 times during that time. Webb City won 22-straight district championships under his tenure, a streak that ended this fall.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
