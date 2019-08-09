MaxPreps has named Webb City as Missouri’s most dominant high school football program during the last decade.
In its rankings, the national high school sports website evaluated state championships and title game appearances, along with state and national rankings, from 2009-2018.
Under the direction of John Roderique, Webb City captured six state championships and had one runner-up finish in the last decade.
The Cardinals won Class 4 titles from 2010-14, earned a runner-up finish in ’15 and then won another title in ’17. The Cardinals were also state semifinalists in ’09 and ’18.
Blue Springs was picked No. 2 and St. Louis CBC was No. 3.
Blue Springs won state titles in Class 6 in ’12 and ’13, while also finishing as the runner-up in ’09, ’16 and ’17. CBC captured titles in Class 6 in ’14, ’17 and ’18 and took second in ’11 and ’15.
Rockhurst was selected fourth and Lamar was fifth.
Rockhurst won the Class 6 title in ’10 and took second in both ’14 and ’18.
Scott Bailey’s Lamar Tigers won seven consecutive Class 2 championships from 2011-17. The Tigers also had the nation’s longest winning streak (57 games) until it was snapped last year by Cassville in the final week of the regular season.
Ranked sixth through 10th, respectively, are Lee’s Summit West, Staley, Maryville, Fort Osage and Kearney.
Bishop Miege was MaxPreps’ pick for most dominant team of the last decade in the state of Kansas, while Fayetteville was the top choice in Arkansas. Full lists for those states are not yet available.
The Oklahoma selection will be announced on Aug. 13.
For more information, visit www.maxpreps.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.