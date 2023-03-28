WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s baseball team held John Hersey High School to three hits Tuesday in defeating the visitors from Arlington Heights, Illinois, 6-0.
Rightfielder Drew Vonder Haar collected one of the Cardinals’ eight hits and drove in two runs.
Cy Darnell went 2 for 4 with one RBI and William Hayes went 2 for 3 for Webb City, which evened its record at 3-3.
Starting pitcher Landon Fletcher struck out five batters and walked none en route to giving up three hits before being relieved in the sixth by Brett Korth.
The Cardinals will host Lakes Community High School from Lake Villa, Illinois, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
