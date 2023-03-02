WEBB CITY, Mo. — After struggling just to get to double digits in the entire first half in the Class 5 District 7 tournament opener on Thursday, the Webb City Cardinals girls basketball team took over the game with a 15-4 run in the third quarter on the way to a 34-24 win.
Cardinals sophomore forward Samantha Mancini led all scorers with 12 points, including 9 points in the second half, while sophomore Kirra Long scored 8 points and senior Kate Brownfield scored 7 to push the second-seeded Cardinals through in a game where baskets were at a premium, especially in the first half.
Other scorers for Webb City were junior Malorie Stanley, who scored 3 points, and juniors Mia Robinson and Dawsyn Decker who scored 2 each.
Both teams came out flat in the first quarter with Mancini hitting one of two free throws and Brownfield hitting a 2-point bucket as the Cardinals fell behind 7-3 at the end of the first period.
Just before the halftime buzzer, Brownfield hit a key 3-point shot to pull the Cardinals to within 5 points of the seventh-seeded Pirates at 15-10 and help change the flow of the game.
“I thought that was a big momentum boost for us and kind of a change of momentum in the game,” said Webb City Coach Lance Robbins. “That 3 was huge and I know Kirra didn’t make the half-court shot, but the steal there at the end of the half kind of gave us some confidence and energy going into the second half. and I thought in the second half we played a little bit better offensively but still not up to par with what we we normally do.”
Webb City’s offense came to life in the third quarter, while the defense kept the clamps on as the Cardinals outscored the Pirates 15-4 and took a 25-18 lead into the final frame.
The Cardinals kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Pirates 9-6 for the 34-24 win.
Belton sophomore Amaya Crowder and senior Anna Shrum led the Pirates with nine and eight points respectively.
Webb City moves to 17-10 on the season and advances to play (3) Bolivar at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Bolivar, 19-8, beat (6) McDonald County on Thursday, with a final score of 61-33. McDonald County ended the season 13-14.
The finals of the district tournament are slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Webb City High School.
