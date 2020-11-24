The Webb City girls basketball team welcomes back a veteran-laden team this winter heading into Lance Robbins’ seventh season.
The Cardinals bring back four starters and seven total letter winners from last year’s 13-13 team.
“We are excited about this season and look forward to the opportunity to compete,” Robbins said. “As always, the Central Ozark Conference race will be a competitive one. We hope that we put ourselves in a position at the end to be able to compete for a conference championship. This group returns several players with varsity experience. For us to have the success we want, we will need to have discipline on both ends of the floor, score the basketball better than in past years and rebound. If we can do those things, we will have a chance to be successful.”
All-COC and all-district selection Jaydee Duda and all-district honoree Sierra Kimbrough are the Cardinals' top returning players.
Duda averaged 15 points and four steals per game, and Kimbrough added eight points, three assists and three steals. The senior guard duo have multiple college offers.
“We look for even more improvement from Jaydee this season,” Robbins said. “Sierra is the point guard and leader of our team. She has the ability to score and create for others. She is a lockdown defender, and we are counting on her to help lead our team to the next level.”
The two will be joined by Raven Vaughn, who averaged seven points and five rebounds last season.
“She has the potential to be an X factor for us because she can play multiple spots,” Robbins said. “We look for her to have a very good senior season.”
Juniors Kenzie Robbins and Peyton Hawkins also return after playing significant varsity minutes last season. Robbins chipped in six points per game and averaged five boards while Hawkins added four points and three rebounds.
“We look for Kenzie to excel in rebounding again,” Robbins said. “She has the potential to be another scoring threat for us as well. Peyton is a hard-nosed player who does all the little things it takes for our team to be successful.”
Sophomores Kate Brownfield and Kyah Sanborn also return after lettering as freshmen.
“Kate came on toward the end of last season, and we look for her to contribute at the varsity level,” Robbins said. “She has the ability to provide us with rebounding and scoring. Kyah had a good summer and will compete for varsity minutes. She is an excellent passer and good scorer from 15 feet and inside.”
Robbins is also looking forward to having junior Josie Spikereit, who missed last season because of injury. She is a 5-foot-10 post player who Webb City is counting on for valuable minutes.
Juniors Ripley Shanks and Austyn Mickey will also compete for varsity time.
“Ripley is an athletic post who can help us defensively and rebound,” Robbins said. “Austyn is a coachable player, a solid defender. She brings positive energy to practice and games.”
Webb City has finished as the district runner-up the past three years, which is something the senior class is looking to turn around and restore a championship tradition.
The Lady Cardinals won five district championships from 2009-2014. Webb City also had four Final Four appearances and a state championship in 2012.
Webb City opens the season on Dec. 3 at the Carthage Tournament.
