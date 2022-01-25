WEBB CITY, Mo. — On the last relay of the night, the Webb City girls swim team captured the Central Ozark Conference title on Tuesday inside the Buck Miner Swim Center. 

The Cardinals' 400-yard freestyle relay team, consisting of Skylar Powell, Camryn Klosterman, Avery Mitchell and Sophia Whitesell, finished first with a time of 3 minutes, 53 seconds. 

That allowed Webb City (293) to nip runner-up Carl Junction (289.5) in the team standings for the COC crown. 

The Bulldogs finished fourth in the 400 free event. Carl Junction was looking for a three-peat in the annual COC Meet. 

In other local finishers, Carthage came in fourth with 157 points, while Joplin was sixth with 93 points. 

