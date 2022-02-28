WILLARD, Mo. — Second-seeded Willard hit 14 3-pointers en route to a 63-41 victory over third-seeded Webb City Monday night in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals at Willard High School.
The Tigers (13-15) will play top-seeded Carl Junction in the district title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Willard took a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and increased that to 35-17 at the break. The Tigers didn't look back in the second half.
Carolina Crawford connected five times from beyond the arc for 15 points to pace Willard. Kailyn Washington contributed 14 points, while Brielle Adamson contributed 13.
Sami Mancini capped a solid freshman campaign with 17 points to lead the Cardinals. Webb City finishes out the season 12-14 and graduate Kenzie Robbins, Ripley Shanks, Josie Spikereit and Austyn Mickey.
