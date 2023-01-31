CARTHAGE — The Webb City girls basketball team jumped to an early 7-1 advantage and never looked back en route to a 59-42 win over host Carthage on Tuesday night at Carthage High School.
WCHS sophomore Sami Mancini scored nine of her game-high 26 points in the first four minutes while dominating in the post. But the Lady Cardinals showed they weren't a one-trick pony, lighting up the perimeter with two threes by Mia Robbins and buckets by Kate Brownfield and Malorie Stanley gave the Cardinals a 22-6 lead after the first period.
That inside/out game proved effective for Webb City.
"That's something we've been focused on all year long," Webb City Head Coach Lance Robbins said. "We feel like when we get the ball in Sami's hands inside the post good things happen. She's usually got a good matchup where she can score, but she's a very unselfish player, so when she gets double or triple-teamed, she can kick it out to a teammate. Our guards on the perimeter are ready to step in and shoot. They are playing with a lot of confidence on the perimeter."
Mancini also praised the play of her teammates.
"We have a really good connection in practice," Mancini said. "I know if I'm being double or triple-teamed I can kick it out to them. I just want to be as versatile of a player as I can be and passing is a big part of that and something I work on."
Mancini logged a double-double, with 13 boards despite sitting out some of the game in foul trouble. Still, with Mancini on the bench, Webb City expanded its lead with a Stanley bucket at 5:30 in the second quarter to give the Cards a 29-11 lead.
A steal by Carthage's Lauren Choate and assist to Kianna Yates for an old fashion three-point play brought the score to 29-18 with 4:30 remaining in the half.
Enter Mancini, with two straight buckets, and Webb City began to pull away again, extending its advantage to 35-18.
After a Carthage free throw, Webb's Brownfield hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the half, giving the Cards a 38-19 lead at the break.
The closest Carthage could come was 38-23 at 6:03 off two Yates' buckets, but Webb responded with two more Mancini scores to take the lead to 19 at 42-23.
Webb doubled up Carthage, 50-25 at the end of the third frame.
Webb City was led by Mancini's 26 points. Stanley added nine and Robbins pitched in eight. Yates paced Carthage with 17 points while Maggie Boyd added seven.
The win improved Webb City's overall record to 12-6 and 3-0 in the COC. Carthage fell to 9-10 and 1-2 in the COC.
