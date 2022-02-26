WILLARD, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team got off to a slow start.
But what the outcome of the game came down to was the second half.
The third-seeded Cardinals outscored sixth-seeded Bolivar 31-24 to earn a 55-51 triumph on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 6 tournament at Willard High School.
Webb City (12-13) takes on host and two-seeded Willard at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
Freshman Sami Mancini put together a big performance for the Cardinals, scoring 23 points while grabbing 14 rebounds (five offensive).
Kenzie Robbins scored 11 points as well for Webb City, while Kate Brownfield had 10.
Leading Bolivar was Cora Roweton with 17 points. Sidney Batten had 12 points and Shelby Larimer tossed in 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.