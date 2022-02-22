The Webb City girls basketball team sent out its four seniors in a big way with a 38-29 victory over Carthage Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
With one game left before postseason play, Webb City improved to 11-13 with the victory. Josie Spikereit, Kenzie Robbins, Ripley Shanks and Austyn Mickey are the team’s seniors.
“I was proud of our effort and coachability tonight,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “We went our seniors out on a positive note.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one on the strength of two 3-pointers by senior Kenzie Robbins.
But the Tigers came roaring back as Kianna Yates hit a trifecta to cut the score to 13-12 with 1:15 to play in the second quarter.
Webb City went into halftime with a one-point advantage.
The Cardinals started to build separation in the third quarter as Sami Mancini set the tone with a lay-in. Robbins stretched the lead to 18-12 with yet another 3 at the 6:49 mark.
A 2-point field goal by Josie Spikereit extended Webb City’s lead out to 23-14 just three minutes later. However, Carthage trimmed the deficit to four with a 8-3 run to close out the frame, highlighted by a bucket from Yates.
The Tigers got as close as 26-24 in the fourth quarter after a bucket from Yates with 7:43 to go. But the Cardinals answered with a 13-2 run as a lay-in from Mancini gave Webb City a comfortable 37-26 lead with just 1:29 to play in the game.
The Cardinals tallied eight 3s in the contest. Robbins hit four of those en route to leading the way with 12 points, while Kate Brownfield drained a trio of 3s for 11 points.
Brownfield paced Webb City on the glass with eight rebounds. Just a freshman, Mancini filled up the stat sheet with six boards, six assists and five points.
Carthage (11-15) was spearheaded by Yates with a game-high 17 points. She pulled down nine rebounds to go with two assists.
Webb City out-rebounded Carthage 31-24, while limiting the Tigers’ to 21% shooting from the field. The Cardinals shot 33% overall, but 42% from beyond the arc.
“I thought our girls played with a lot of emotion and got off to a great start,” Robbins said. “We were able to control the tempo of the game. We defended the 3-point line well and did a great job of rebounding.”
Webb City closes out the regular season at Branson on Thursday, barring weather. The third-seeded Cardinals play Bolivar at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 6 tournament in Willard.
Fifth-seeded Carthage plays Ozark at 12:30 p.m. on the same day in its quarterfinal matchup in the Class 6 District 5 tourney at Joplin.
