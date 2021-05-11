WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City set another girls soccer program milestone on Tuesday night at Cardinal Stadium.
With a 1-0 victory over COC rival Carthage, the Cardinals (18-3, 8-1 COC) finished second in league play for the first time.
The only goal came in the 15th minute when junior forward Anea Bemo found the back of the net.
Webb City had four shots on goal. Cardinals goalkeeper Delaney Duke recorded five saves.
The Cardinals close out the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fair Grove. Their district opener is against McDonald County at 4 p.m. Monday in Neosho.
Third-seeded Carthage (12-7, 5-4) opens up district play against second-seeded Republic at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 4 District 11 semifinals in Nixa.
