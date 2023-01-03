NEVADA, Mo. — Webb City got a little third-quarter scare but recovered in the fourth quarter Tuesday to down host Nevada 43-38 in a girls basketball game.
The Cardinals led 24-15 at halftime with Nevada coming back to get within four points, 32-28, at the end of the third period.
Sami Mancini led Webb City and all scorers with 22 points, while Kate Brownfield added 18 to the winning cause.
Maddy Majors netted 13 and Abbey Heathman 11 for the Tigers.
Webb City (7-4) will play at Rogersville on Thursday.
