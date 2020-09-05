The Webb City softball team went 3-0 in pool play on Friday in the 16th annual Joplin High School Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament at Joplin Athletic Complex, advancing to today’s gold bracket with a No. 1 seed out of Pool B.
The Cardinals, who picked up 6-5, 13-1 and 9-4 wins over Neosho, Seneca and Nevada, respectively, take on Carthage in a semifinal today at 10 a.m. The Tigers went 2-1 Friday to clinch a No. 2 seed out of Pool A.
The other gold bracket semifinal will be played at the same time and pit Monett, the No. 1 seed out of Pool A, against Nevada, the No. 2 seed out of pool B. Monett and Nevada both went 2-1 in their respective pool games.
The winners of each gold bracket semifinal will play for the championship at 11:45. Semifinal losers will play at the same time in the third-place game.
In the Silver Bracket, Joplin is slated to take on Neosho in a 10 a.m. semifinal. The Eagles went 0-3 in Pool A while the Wildcats went 1-2 in Pool B. the other semifinal game pits Carl Junction, coming off a 2-1 showing in Pool A, against Seneca, which went 0-3 in Pool B.
Like the gold bracket, silver bracket semifinal winners will meet in the fifth-place game at 11:45 while the losers meet in the seventh-place game.
VOLLEYBALL
Purdy topples Thomas Jefferson
Purdy downed the host Cavaliers 27-25, 19-25, 25-21 on Friday night.
Alice McDonald collected seven aces, while Sonia Carlson had seven kills for Thomas Jefferson (0-2).
The Cavaliers will play McAuley Catholic at 9 a.m. today in their first match of the Jasper Tournament.
TENNIS
Branson 6, Joplin 3
BRANSON, Mo. — Joplin proved strong in the top singles matches Thursday but fell short otherwise in losing to host Branson.
Emma Watts defeated Elaine Knipple 8-1 at No. 1 singles, Kennedy Schwartz toppled Chase Carlin 8-4 at No. 2, while No. 4 Lauren Laird defeated Graclyn Kemp 8-5 for the Eagles' wins.
Knipple and Kemp edged Watts and Schwartz 9-7 in the No. 1 doubles match.
Joplin entertains Carthage at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Neal/Freeman Tournament
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
POOL A
Carl Junction 7, Joplin 1
Carthage 6, Monett 0
Carthage 4, Joplin 3
Monett 4, Carl Junction 0
Monett 10, Joplin 0
Carl Junction 7, Carthage 5
POOL B
Webb City 6, Neosho 5
Nevada 5, Seneca 0
Nevada 10, Neosho 5
Webb City 13, Seneca 1
Neosho 11, Seneca 0
Webb City 9, Nevada 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.