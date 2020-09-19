WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City dominated early on Senior Night and rolled past Kickapoo 38-10 on Friday night in a game that looked like it might not happen just 48 hours earlier.
Carthage was supposed to make the trip on Old Route 66 in what would have been a historic battle pitting the 2019 Class 4 state champion Cardinals against the Class 5 state champion Tigers, but COVID-19 quarantines forced Carthage to pull out of the game on Wednesday.
Webb City's administration made a call to Kickapoo, which had lost its scheduled game against Parkview, and the Chiefs agreed Wednesday afternoon to play the game.
“I think one of the things (Kickapoo coach) Nate Thomas and I said, what we’re in this business for is the kids,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “Just letting those kids get the opportunity to come here and play. We don’t have to keep score, but just allowing those kids the opportunity to play is important. We’ve learned a lot in the last six months about sports and how important it is if you have the opportunity to play, so we’re really grateful to them for coming down and picking the game up on short notice.”
It was the first time since 2007 that Webb City and Kickapoo have played each other.
“We’ve said since June we just want to play,” Thomas said. “I put our kids and our coaches in a really tough spot with 48 hours notice to play these guys, but I thought they came out and competed. They played their hearts out. They played the right way. At the end, the Cardinals were a better football team tonight.”
Turnovers made a huge difference in the first half of the game.
Webb City (3-1) forced Kickapoo to punt on its first possession, then the snap to the punter came up short, forcing a turnover that set the Cardinals up on Kickapoo’s 28-yard-line.
The Cardinals scored five plays and less than two minutes later on a one-yard plunge by junior Cade Wilson to go up 6-0 after the extra point failed.
After the Chiefs punted on their second possession, Webb City took the ball and scored in one play on a 32-yard pass from senior quarterback Cole Gayman to senior receiver Mekhi Garrard, who had missed the first three games because of injury. Gayman ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.
The Chiefs (3-1) seemed to get their feet under them after a long kickoff return by senior Kevin Ward set Kickapoo up on Webb City’s 40-yard-line.
The Cardinals seemed to be on the verge of holding them once again to three plays and a punt, but Kickapoo senior quarterback Adam Miller completed an 18-yard pass to senior receiver Conner Fitzgerald to pick up Kickapoo’s initial first down of the game.
Senior running back Chance Nelson ran the ball four times in a row to give the Chiefs third down-and-8 on Webb City’s 12. Miller ran the ball and appeared to have the first down, but the ball squirted free and the Cardinals recovered it in the end zone for the touchback.
The Cardinals then marched down the field on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that lasted nearly six minutes and scored on a one-yard run by senior Devrin Weathers for a 21-0 lead. Weathers finished with nine carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
Kickapoo put together an eight-play, four-minute drive that stalled on Webb City's 16. Junior Nick Quadrini entered and kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 21-3.
The Cardinals' second straight 80-yard drive took nine plays and ended on a 13-yard run by Weathers when he ran into a pile of defenders, then reversed field and ran around the line to score with 1:45 left in the half and put the Cardinals up 28-3.
Weathers frustrated the Chiefs again to start the second half. The Cardinals started on their 20 for the third straight drive, and Weathers ate up 75 of those yards in just two plays, including a 71-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the half to put the Cardinals up 35-3.
The scoring wrapped up in the fourth quarter with Webb City’s Cameron Clark hitting a 22-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 38-3 and start the running clock.
The Chiefs put a stop to the running clock on their next drive after Ward made another long kickoff return to set up a 28-yard drive capped by Pickett's 10-yard run with 6:15 left.
Ten players contributed to Webb City's 393 yards on the ground in 51 attempts, and Gayman completed 4-of-6 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
