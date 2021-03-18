When Kaden Turner is not dominating basketball games, he’s performing in a different manner.
The Webb City standout is behind a microphone, dropping bars that would make Tupac Shakur envious.
“I have always enjoyed music,” Turner said. “I have been writing for as long as I can remember, really.”
Turner goes by the name “Ktmoney” — a nickname his father Chris “goofs” around calling him.
“Whenever I post a song, you have to put a name down,” Turner said. “I didn’t think of anything, but I have always been called that by my Dad. Everybody calls me KT, so I put those two things together.”
Music runs in the Turner blood. Chris, who essentially owns a recording studio in his house, said Kaden has gravitated to making music since he was young.
“He has always been around it,” Chris said. “He was about 8 years old when he wrote his first song, maybe a little bit before. He wrote a Mother’s Day song for his mom. He wrote a Valentine’s Day song. and then he wrote another song that he came up with on his own at a young age. I guess he has been writing ever since.”
Turner just completed his junior season for Jason Horn’s Cardinals. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard/small forward averaged 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for a team that finished as a district runner-up in 2021.
“We are really excited about him and his potential,” Horn said. “He’s got a great motor, great work ethic. He has all the intangibles that you could want in a basketball player. He can score at all three levels. His length makes him very versatile defensively. He’s someone that could become an all-conference, all-district type player if he continues to work like he has these first three seasons.”
But Horn didn’t find out about Turner’s hip-hop exploits until this past summer.
“My daughter was listening to something and I didn’t know who it was,” Horn recalls. “She says, ‘Dad, you might want to hear this. Do you know who that is?’ His voice was familiar. I was like, ‘No.’ She tells me it was Kaden. My first reaction was like, ‘Wow. No way.’ We have so many guys that like to sing in the locker room. They are just terrible. You don’t expect something like that. I was blown away by his talent.”
Turner has released three singles so far — “My Girl” that also features Webb City football player Dupree Jackson, “Screw Love” and “Lessons.” All three songs are available on Apple Music and Spotify.
“My favorite one is My Girl just for the fact me and my friend Dupree did that together,” Turner said. “It was a great memory. Usually what helps me think of lyrics is things that I have seen in my life or people that are close to me. I put a story with it and put it into words.”
Turner, who has plans for 10 to 20 more songs, said two of his biggest influences in the game are Lil Baby and J-Cole.
“I like J-Cole’s lyrics and the way he tells his story. He’s super intelligent,” Turner said. “The way he makes his music makes you think on another level. Lil Baby has that swag to him. You get a little bit of both from them.”
Turner hopes to land some music gigs in the not too distant future, but the ultimate goal has yet to be achieved.
“Hopefully, I get a scholarship for basketball,” Turner said. “And if I’m still writing stuff, I hope I can stick with both of them for as long as I can. My (music) goal is to reach as many people as I can. I just want to keep writing.”
