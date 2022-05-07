WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City baseball coach Flave Darnell stressed to his players at the beginning of the season about peaking in May.
Having faced a plethora of state-ranked teams throughout the season, the Cardinals are starting to play some of their best baseball.
That continued on Saturday afternoon as Webb City took care of business with a 7-1 victory over Joplin in a nonconference matchup at Chuck Barnes Field.
Ranked No. 10 in Class 5, the Cardinals improved to 15-14 overall and have now won three straight ball games, including four of their last six.
“We wanted to hit our stride in May and that’s what we have been talking about,” Darnell said. “I feel like we are starting to do that.”
It was a well-balanced victory for Webb City. The Cardinals outhit the Eagles 9-1 and played error-free in the field while Gavin Stowell delivered a gem.
And Webb City got its offense going early. William Hayes got the hosts on the board by lifting a sacrifice fly out to medium left field in the bottom of the first.
Eric Fitch, who led off the side with a single, slid in safely while avoiding the tag at home after a strong throw from Joplin left fielder Justin McReynolds.
Then in the third, Cade Wilson yanked a 3-2 inside pitch out to left field for an RBI single to increase the Cardinals lead to 2-0. Shortly after swiping second, Wilson came around to score after an errant throw to third, pushing Webb City’s lead to three.
“(Byler) Reither is a good pitcher,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “We were able to get some runs early off him. I think that was the big thing.”
The Eagles got to Stowell when McReynolds scorched a hard line drive to left field for an RBI double, trimming the deficit to 3-1 with one out in the top of the fourth.
But Stowell settled in nicely. The southpaw retired nine straight batters until a walk to Jackson Queen in the top of the seventh.
“We got whipped,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “They came out and outplayed us in all facets of the game. Gavin was really, really good on the mound. He pounded the zone and we didn’t do a very good job of making adjustments. We didn’t catch it and throw it real well at critical times. Whenever things aren’t quite going our way, we have to compete a little bit better.”
A Highland Community College signee, Stowell induced a fielder’s choice and lineout out to earn the complete-game victory. He struck out seven batters and walked four.
“Gavin continues to get better throughout the year,” Darnell said. “His fastball is hard to hit. He’s got great action on his fastball. He had good fastball control and command today. I’m really proud of him. I know he was frustrated with himself early on, but he continues to improve. We are looking forward to seeing him in the playoff as we continue on.”
The Cardinals scored one run in the bottom half of the fourth when Fitch went the other way for an RBI single to put the team up 4-1. Aidan Brock broke the game open by blasting a three-run shot to left, accounting for the final scoring.
“It was great to see Aidan do that,” Darnell said. “It was a good swing on a fastball and cleared the fence. The kids like to give Aidan a hard time about how much he lifts weights. That one helped, for sure.”
Wilson highlighted Webb City’s offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Fitch and Kolten Eilenstein collected two hits apiece as well.
“That’s good to see from Cade,” Darnell said. “He was a little frustrated early in the season with himself, but as we continue on here, he’s really come through with some big hits.”
Reither, who was charged with the loss, went 4 1/3 innings for the Eagles (12-13) and surrendered six runs (three earned) on seven hits. The righty struck out five batters and walked two.
Joe Jasper hurled the final 1 2/3 innings in relief for Joplin.
“I thought Byler gave us a chance,” Wolf said. “A couple of errors in situations got runners on and they are athletic enough that they will move around the bases. and they found a way to scratch some runs against him early. But he did well enough to give us a chance to win. We just have to do a better job at the plate. We have to do a better job, like I said, in critical situations just catching and throwing it.”
With district play right around the corner, Webb City has two regular season games left on the schedule. The Cardinals play at Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and hosts St. Mary’s Colgan at the same time on Thursday.
“We are really excited to get rolling,” Darnell said. “We feel good about where we are at.”
The Eagles have three games remaining before the postseason with all three to be played in a three-day span next week. Joplin plays host to Glendale at 4:30 p.m. Monday before traveling to Willard (Tuesday) and Lamar (3 p.m. start) on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
