Webb City evened its record at 1-1 with a 19-point win over Carl Junction last week. This Friday, the Cardinals go to Republic looking to knock off one of the three 2-0 teams in the Central Ozark Conference.
The Cardinals saw a complete flip from Game 1 to Game 2 in terms of how the offense operated. They opened the season by having the ball for the majority of the game and keeping it away from Nixa but only mustering 7 points. Then, they only ran 32 plays against Carl Junction but tallied 47 points.
"Our focus for the week coming off the Nixa game was just execute better on offense," Webb City head coach Ryan McFarland said. "We were able to move the ball against Nixa, we just couldn't score. We wanted to put a big emphasis on finishing drives and then executing better and I thought we were able to do that in the run game."
Webb City tallied 230 yards rushing on just 23 carries for an average of 10 yards per carry.
Their next opponent in the Tigers are coming off a 41-14 win over Ozark in Week 2.
"We've played hard, we haven't executed very well," Republic head coach Ryan Cornelson said. "In the first two games, I really feel like we've played about a quarter, maybe a quarter and a half of good football. We've had a lot of mistakes, a lot of penalties. We haven't put it all together yet.
"You start playing teams like Webb City, you can't play a quarter and expect to have a chance."
Another focus was implementing the pass game a little more for the Cardinals and they were successful when throwing for a total of 117 yards while going 6 for 9 overall.
As Cornelson examines Webb City, there is one thing he said that stands out about the bunch.
"They don't have any weak spots. Every one of their players on the field is capable of making plays," Cornelson said.
Attention to detail is something that McFarland wants to see carry over for his team for this game. He says his team hasn't had major flaws on offense, just a few things that can be corrected by having a good attention to detail on Friday nights. There was an improvement in that from their first game to the second.
Cornelson wants to see his team move the chains a little more than it has so far this year when it meets Webb City Friday night. He mentioned big plays allowing them to score but that too many drives have been big play or bust, resulting in a punt.
Along with extending drives, Cornelson wants to see his defense sure up its tackling. He noted that the team lacks size on defense so it must make up for it with better tackling.
This will be the fifth meeting between the Cardinals and Tigers since the 2021 season. The four prior were all played in Webb City — two regular season games and two postseason games.
"It definitely builds excitement for the community having a team as good as Webb City with their tradition and background," Cornelson said. "I'm excited for our kids. It's a great opportunity to be in a big game and a big environment. ... Our kids have worked hard to put themselves in those situations."
Webb City has been versatile on offense using two quarterbacks in Gabe Johnson and Braden McKee. They've also seen multiple ball carriers in Johnson, Breckin Gallardo, and Omari Jackson. All three of those players have a rushing touchdown and McKee has carried one in as well. Both quarterbacks have a passing touchdown.
"Coming into this season, I wasn't real sure about playing two quarterbacks like we are," McFarland said. "To our coaching staff's surprise, it's kind of worked really well for us.
"I feel like it makes defenses kind of have to prepare for two different offenses."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.