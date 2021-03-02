WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City popped in 11 3-point goals during its 89-71 victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday night in a Class 5 District 12 boys semifinal game at the Cardinal Dome.
The top-seeded Cardinals (19-8) face second-seeded Nevada (20-5) for the district championship at 7 p.m. Friday night in the Cardinal Dome. The Tigers, behind 29 points from Logan Applegate, defeated Harrisonville 59-41 in their postseason opener.
Webb City and Nevada split in two tournament games this season. The Cardinals won 65-53 in the Kaminsky Classic in Joplin, and the Tigers prevailed 51-50 in the Frontenac (Kansas) Tournament.
Webb City held a 39-34 advantage over Carl Junction (7-20) at halftime, but the Cardinals erupted in the third period, outscoring the Bulldogs 29-11 to open a 68-45 advantage.
Mekhi Garrard and Cohl Vaden netted 17 points apiece to lead Webb City, followed by Kaden Turner with 15 and Trenton Hayes and Nickhai Howard each with 11.
Turner and Vaden hit three 3s apiece, and Hayes and Alex Martin both made 2.
Josh Cory captured game scoring honors with 21 points for Carl Junction, Sincere Williams and Alex Baker both scored 15, and Blake Poorman added 13.
Williams made three treys to account for half of the Bulldogs' 3-pointers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.