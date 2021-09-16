WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team is back in the win column.
The Cardinals (7-4, 2-2 COC) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 10-8 victory over Branson on Thursday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.
After jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the middle innings, the Pirates outscored Webb City 6-3 to make it a two-run ballgame in the top of the sixth.
But Peyton Hawkins settled down and tossed a perfect seventh to clinch the win. Starter Laney Taylor was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals.
Webb City tallied 16 hits in the contest, led by Hawkins who finished 2 for 5 with three RBI and as many runs scored. Hannah Wells added two hits and a pair of runs driven in.
Shelby Gardner and Kaylyn Gilbert also notched two hits apiece and drove in runs for the Cardinals.
Webb City plays in the Park Hill Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.